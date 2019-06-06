AU Suspends Sudan from All Participation

June 6/2011The African Union Peace and Security Council has with immediate effect suspended the participation of Sudan in all AU activities, Peace and Security Department (PSD) of AU twitted today.

The suspension from all activities is until the effective establishment of a Civilian-led Transitional Authority, PSD indicated, stressing “as it is the only way to allow the Sudan to exit from the current crisis.”

The African Union’s announcement came after the Transitional Military Council started to disperse protesters from the sit-in.

Last Monday Sudanese security forces attacked protestors in the capital Khartoum, caused dozens to death.

The attack was the worst violence in the country after former long served president Omar Hassan Al Bashir toppled from power in April 11, 2019.

The dispersal of the weeks-long sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum drew sharp condemnation from the United Nations, the African Union and others.