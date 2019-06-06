Ethiopia to host 70th FIFA Congress in 2020

Addis Ababa June 6/2019 The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) will hold its 70th congress in Addis Ababa next year.

The FIFA Congress, the most-critical gathering of international football’s governing body, used to assemble every two years.

According to chief of staff of the African Union chairperson, Ambassador Abdoulaye Diop the next congress will take place at the AU’s headquarters in Addis Ababa in May 2020.

The 69th Congress ended in Paris, reelecting Gianni Infantino as FIFA president who would serve up to 2023.

It was noted that in 2017 Ethiopia has also hosted FIFA’s congress in the capital Addis Ababa.

The Congress is expected to make decisions relating to FIFA’s governing statutes and the method by which they are implemented and applied.

It will also approve the annual report, decides on the acceptance of new national associations and holds elections, most notably for the FIFA presidency.