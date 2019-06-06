Addis Ababa June 6/2019 The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) regrets over the loss of lives in Sudan and expresses its concern on the escalation of the conflict in the country.

According to a press statement issued by IGAD, the regional block underscored the need to preserve the peace and stability of the Sudan.

It also called upon all Sudanese stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint to ease the increasing tension.

IGAD further urges Sudanese stakeholders to return to the negotiation table and work in good faith and spirit of compromise.

In coordination with the African Union, it reaffirms its continued engagement on the situation in the Sudan in support and solidarity of the Sudan and its people.