Ethiopian Group CEO Re-appointed to IATA Board of Governors

Addis Ababa June 5/2019 Ethiopian Group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, is re-appointed to the IATA (International Air Transport Association) Board of Governors.

Ethiopian Group announced today that Tewolde Gebremariam has been re-appointed to the board for a three year-term at the 75th annual general meeting held in Seoul, South Korea.

The re-appointment of the Ethiopian Group CEO to IATA Board of Governors is in recognition of Ethiopian’s fastest and sustainable growth in general and his indispensable contribution to the development of African aviation industry in general, EAL Group press release reported.

The IATA Board of Governors comprises of 30 members who are elected from the world’s biggest carriers included in IATA and approved by the assembly.

The board acts as the government of IATA and represents 290 airlines in over 120 countries, carrying 82 percent of the world’s air traffic. The governors are eligible to exercise an oversight and executive role on behalf of the membership as a whole in representing the interests of the association.