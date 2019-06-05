FM Gedu Stresses the Need to Strengthen Ethio-Egypt Relationship

Addis Ababa June 5/2019 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew, has stressed the need to strengthen the longstanding relationship between Ethiopia and Egypt in areas of trade, investment and tourism.

In a discussion held with Egyptian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Osama Abdel Khalek today, Gedu noted the historical relations between Ethiopia and Egypt, according to a statement issued by the Ministry.

Gedu emphasized the need to strengthen the longstanding relationship in areas of trade, investment and tourism.

He also called on Egyptian companies to seize the lucrative investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

Egyptian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Osama Abdel Khalek, on his part, said he would work to encourage Egyptian companies to invest in Ethiopia.

Osama Abdel Khalek was appointed as an extraordinary ambassador to Ethiopia in August 2018.