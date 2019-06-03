Ministry Launches Laboratory Equipment Modernization Program

Addis Ababa June 3/2019 The Laboratory Equipment Modernization Program launched by Ministry of Health through installing automated clinical chemistry equipment kick started at the Black Lion General Specialized Hospital, one of the 6 university hospitals where the equipment is installed,today.

Health Minister Dr. Amir Aman said on the occasion that the laboratory equipment will significantly improve laboratories and step up services in the country.

According to him, a single automated clinical chemistry equipment performs over 1000 tests on average while that of haematology processes 100 in an hour.

The minister further announced the signing of a 3-year framework agreement with 7 international companies to import 568 automated clinical chemistry and haematology equipment as well as 5201 POCs that diagnose glucose, cholesterol levels etc.

Maintenance of the machines and reagent supplies, which were the major problems in the Ethiopian medical equipment, will be covered by the companies that have made the agreement with the ministry, he added.

Dr. Amir stated that laboratory equipment in all hospitals of the country will be completed by 2020.

Public Health Institute Director-General, Ebba Abate said on his part this is the beginning of improving the health service of the country that will be strengthened with different units of the health sector.

Over 300 POCs with reagents are being distributed to all hospitals in Addis Ababa, it was learned.