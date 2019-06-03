African Scientists to Receive Multi-million Dollar for Demand-Driven Climate Research, Says CR4D

Addis Ababa June 3/2019 The first cohort of 21 young African scientists will receive up to 100,000 pounds each to carry out demand-driven research in the areas of foundational climate science, application and engagement with policy, development and decision communities, according to Climate Research for Development (CR4D).

The grantees from Ethiopia, Benin, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Madagascar, Namibia, Uganda, Senegal and Zimbabwe were selected through a highly competitive research commissioning process.

Speaking of the award, ECA Executive Secretary Vera Songwe said “the beginning of a program that will grow and enable Africa to develop a large pool of young scientists who are able to conduct research that can provide evidence to support development policy and planning for climate smart economy to ensure sustainable development in Africa.”

CR4D Scientific Advisory Committee co-chair, Professor Amadou Gaye said “there is an increasing need for tailored weather and climate services, adaptation strategies and sustained policy support that will reduce Africa’s vulnerability to the vagaries of severe weather and extreme climate events.”

He described the launching of the CR4D research grants as “a move towards a positive direction to promote participatory climate research and strengthening networking capacities of young African scientists, institutions and other stakeholders to co-design, co-produce and co-communicate demand-driven climate research in Africa.”

UK’s Minister for Africa, Harriett Baldwin said in a statement that “as climate extremes worsen, it is the world’s poorest countries and communities which will be most affected, with Africa particularly vulnerable to climate shocks.”

Adding that “Projects like this show how the UK is taking action and leading the way in helping African communities adapt to climate shocks, by investing in research and technical expertise”.

CR4D is an African-led initiative created through a partnership of the African Climate Policy Centre (ACPC) of UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Ministerial Conference on Meteorology (AMCOMET), World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and the Global Framework for Climate Services (GFCS) and the World Climate Research Program (WCRP).