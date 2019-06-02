PM Abiy, President Farmajo Hold Bilateral Talks

Addis Ababa June 2/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday met with President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo and held bilateral discussions at the Office of the Prime Minister in Addis Ababa.



Premier Abiy hosted President Faramajo at his office and discussed on bilateral issues, including further strengthening cooperation in regional peace and security.

The two leaders, including the First Lady of Somalia, planted seedlings within the compound of Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has launched a national 4 billion trees planting project last week and joined visitors to his office to plant a seedling.

Last March President Farmajo has paid a visit to Ethiopia as part of Premier Abiy’s initiative for regional peace and security and economic integration in the Horn region.

The President and his delegation were cordially welcomed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew at the Bole International Airport this morning.