Somali President Arrives in Addis for State Visit

Addis Ababa June 2/2019 A high level delegation led by Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is in Addis Ababa to pay an official state visit to Ethiopia.



President Farmajo and his delegation have arrived at Bole International Airport early on Sunday Morning.

Upon arrival at the airport, the President and his delegation was cordially received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Foreign Minister, Gedu Andargachew and other senior government officials.

President Farmajo is scheduled to hold meetings with Premier Abiy and high level government officials during his stay.

As Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s initiative for regional peace and security and economic integration in the Horn region, the visit has come as part of this effort to strengthen the two countries bilateral ties as well as regional cooperation, it was indicated.