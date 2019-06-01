Over 2 mln IDPs Repatriated to Original Villages, Says an Official

Addis Ababa June 1/ 2019 Over two million of the total 2,975,268 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from different parts of the country have been returned back to their original locations, the National Disaster Risk Management announced.

Briefing journalists on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Damene Darota said, of the total returnees, about 1.2 million were repatriated recently through coordinated efforts.

Humanitarian assistance including food and non-food items is being provided to the displaced and returnees, he added.

The commission is also extending assistance including agricultural inputs and equipments for the returnees to sustainably rehabilitate them.

Noting that rehabilitating the internally displaced people is continued in strengthened manner, the Deputy Commissioner, said comprehensive work is being underway to repatriate the remaining IDPs.