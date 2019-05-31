Companies Conclude Agreements to Provide Electricity for Remote Towns

Addis Ababa May 31/2019 Ethiopian Electric Service (EES) has signed agreements with three Chinese and one Spanish companies to provide electricity for remote areas of the country.



The companies which signed the agreement are Chinese Norinco International Cooperation, Gudiyan-Nanjing, and CET and NR, as well as SpanishTrama.

Ethiopian Electric Service CEO, Shiferaw Telila said on the occasion that it is finalizing preparations to build twelve pilot power stations to fairly outreach electric service to towns and villages of the country.

The project will be implemented in twelve remote towns of Amhara, Oromia, Tigray, Benishangul-Gumz, Gambela, Afar, Somali, and Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples regional states, he added.

The project which is expected to be completed within 6 months will be funded by the World Bank and Government of Ethiopia.

Some 67,000 rural residents of the country will benefit from the project.

The realization of the project expected to create knowledge and technology transfer, job opportunity as well as expand alternative power sources, he noted.

EES plans to provide access to electricity to all citizens by 2025, it was learned.