Rita, Wife of Ethiopianist & Historian Richard Pankhurst Dies

Addis Ababa May 31/2019 Rita Pankhurst, wife of historian and scholar Richard Pankhurst has passed away at the age of 92.



The Pankhurst family has considered as Ethiopians due to their love for the culture and country as well as their contribution in various areas. They have known for publishing numerous books and articles on a wide variety of topics related to Ethiopian history.

Rita’s book titled “Ethiopian Art and Architecture”, and the “Ethiopian Reminiscences: Early Days” that she co-authored with her late husband, Richard, provides a unique view of the history of colonialism, and their experience in Ethiopia.

Rita Pankhurst has spent her working life in Ethiopia in academic librarianship at the then Haile Selassie I University (Addis Ababa University), the National Library of Ethiopia, while Richard, was the founder of the Institute of Ethiopian Studies of Addis Ababa University.