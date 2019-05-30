President Receives Credentials of Seven Ambassadors

Addis Ababa May 30/2019 President Sahlework Zewdie has received the credentials of seven ambassadors today.

According to Office of the President, the ambassadors who presented their credentials are from Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Hungary, Zambia, Croatia, and Myanmar. She also underlined the importance of further strengthening trade and investment ties. The ambassadors, on their parts, expressed their commitments to enhance cooperation between Ethiopia and the countries during their tenure in Ethiopia.