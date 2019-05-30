Chinese Company Signs MoU to Develop, Manage Jimma Industrial Park

Addis Ababa May 30/2019 A memorandum of understanding that enables the Chinese company Huajian to manage and operate the shades in Jimma Industrial Park was signed with Industrial Parks Development Corporation today.

Briefing journalists, Investment Commissioner Abebe Abebayehu said “Huajian Group will develop about 9 shades to produce shoe, apparel and other products, in addition to developing about 40 hectare of land to build coffee processing companies.”

He noted that the group will cooperate with famous Chinese companies in the field by adding values to the products as the consumption of coffee is growing rapidly in China.

“We will also expand widely coffee processing companies in the area in the future as coffee is abundant around Jimma,” the commissioner stated.

Industrial Parks Development Corporation CEO, Lelise Neme said the corporation expects the company to create direct and indirect job opportunities for 12,000 to 15,000 people.

The company has also promised to build vocational centers in cooperation with Jimma city and zone administration.

Huajian President, HuaRong Zhang said on his part we are very confident of our investment in Jimma and the company will serve the local market by producing, apparel, shoes, construction materials, furniture and other products that the local market demands.

He added that the company will also focus on coffee processing and export to the global market.

Huajian Group has been investing in Ethiopia since 2011 and the investment capital has reached 100 million USD, creating jobs for about 8,000 people so far.