Prime Minister Abiy visited Repatriated IDPs in Guji

Addis Ababa May 30/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited internally displaced people, who repatriated to their original localities in Western Guji Zone, Oromia regional state.



Chief Administrator of Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples, Million Matiyos and Deputy Chief Administrator of Oromiya, Shimelis Abdissa have accompanied the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has visited the repatriated IDPs, who flee their localities due to the conflict between the Guji and Gedeo ethnic groups, in order to get firsthand information about the situation of the returnees and the repatriation process.

In his press briefing he gave recently, it was recalled that State Minister of Peace Jemal Zeinu said the government has been striving to repatriate IDPs and avoid similar displacements.

The State Minister added that returnees have been transported back to their original domicile in line with the international standards.

The work of rehabilitating IDPs and avoid similar displacements from taking place in the future is being monitored by the Prime Minister, the House of Peoples Representatives, the Ministry of Peace and other stakeholders.