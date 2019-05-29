Workshop Discussing Mainstreaming of Extension Models in African Curricula

Addis Ababa May 29/2011 A continental networking workshop that aims at mainstreaming SAA (Sasakawa Africa Association) field level extension models in the curricula of African universities and Agricultural colleges is underway here in Addis Ababa.



The workshop is meant to sensitize and engage partners in the conceptualization of mainstreaming SAA field level models into SAFE (Sasakawa Africa Fund for Extension Education) curricula, finally developing action plans for implementation.

SAFE is working with 28 African universities and colleges in 11 countries, it was learned. Of the total universities, the 9 universities are in Ethiopia.

Speaking during the opening of the meeting, Agriculture State Minister Gebre-egziabher Gebreyohannes said agriculture is Ethiopia’s engine of economic growth and SAA is the closest partner of the ministry through its Sasakawa Global 2000.

It supported Ethiopia’s small holder farmers with innovative technologies on production and post-harvest loses along agricultural value chain and in building capacity of the extension services for food security enhancement and livelihood improvement, he added.

Sasakawa Global (SG) 2000 Country Director, Fentahun Mengistu told the media that SG 2000 initiated pilot extension programs in Ethiopia 25 years ago, which was reason to commence and expand extension programs in the country.

“It initiated the programs in Oromia and SNNPRs with hundreds of farmers and the

government accepted it,” he pointed out.

The program builds capacity of national agricultural extension services and other stakeholders to transform the agriculture value chain, he added.

“The extension program has a total of 60,000 workers,” Fentahun stated.

Ethiopia’s extension services will continue in 5 regions and started training experts in 9 pilot universities.

The Sasakawa Africa Fund for Extension Education (SAFE) was integrated into Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) in January 2018 and it specializes in building talents and skills of national extension staff in collaboration with agricultural departments of different universities in Africa.

Experts from 24 African countries are in attendance of the three-day workshop.