PM Inaugurates Hamlins Statue for Commendable Services in Treating Fistula Patients

Addis Ababa May 29/2011 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inaugurated a memorial statue for the Hamlins, who dedicated their lives for fistula patients, on the premises of Addis Ababa Fistula Hospital today.



Speaking on the occasion, the premier lauded the great contribution of the couple MDs Catherine and Reginald Hamlin in the health sector by alleviating the agony of 60,000 fistula patients over the past decades.

He noted that Dr. Catherine Hamlin is a mother of the poor, marginalized and women. She has dedicated herself for humanity in treating fistula problems which is particularly widespread among young women in Ethiopia.

Showing heartfelt compassion to poor women, she exhibited bravery with her husband by standing for humanity as well as helping and treating fistula patients, he added.

Abiy further pointed out that learning from her we have to put humanity first and avoid conflicts centered on ethnicity and religion.

A certificate of recognition was also awarded to Catherine and the late Reginald during the occasion.

Dr. Catherine Hamlin on her part thanked the government and people of Ethiopia for being honored with a statue of her and the late Reginald standing along with her.

“It is a great help for me. I love the people of Ethiopia and thank you for celebrating the 60 years anniversary of Fistula Hamlin Ethiopia,” she said.

She also appreciated her dedicated staff “as they are the backbone of Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia.”

Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia is a registered charitable organization in Ethiopia dedicated to the treatment and prevention of childbirth injuries called obstetric fistula.

In addition to the main hospital in Addis Ababa, there are five hospitals built by the Hamlins in Ethiopia.

The Addis Ababa Fistula Hospital is a global centre of expertise in fistula repair, and it trains surgeons from around the world with 28 surgeons trained between 2015 -2018.