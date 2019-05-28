PM Abiy Holds Talk with Head of Sudan’s TMC

Addis Ababa May 28/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has discussed today with Head of Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al Burhan in his office.

Prime Minister Abiy and Abdel Fattah al Burhan discussed on wide range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern.

Appreciating the effort of Sudanese people to build democracy, Abiy expressed his commitment for non-interfering support as Sudan strives to embark on inclusive democratic transition.

At the forefront of their discussion the two sides planted a slated seedling in the compound of the Office of the Prime Minister as part of the 4 billion tree planting initiative launched by Premier Abiy last Monday.

Upon arrival at Bole International airpot in Addis, Abdel Fattah al Burhan was received by Minister of Peace, Muferiat Kamil and State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hirut Zemene.