GHACOF Warns Drought Risk in the Horn

Addis Ababa May 28/2019 The 52nd Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF) warns there will be an increased likely of drier than normal rainfall in some Horn African countries during June to September rainy season.

The consensus climate outlook which released today indicated that much of Ethiopia, Southwestern Eritrea, South Sudan, Parts of Western Sudan as well as some region on the Sudan and Ethiopia border, Northern and far western Uganda, Western Rwanda, as well as coastal areas of Kenya and Somalia are to receive below normal rainfall.

The forecast also indicates a delay in the start of the rains by 1-3 weeks over the Northern Rift Valley, the Western Equatorial sector, the coastal regions of Kenya, northern somalia and in Sudan.

IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Center (ICPAC) Director, Dr. Gulied Artan told ENA “if what we are predicting happens, the need for humanitarian assistance in the region will increase dramatically.”

He urges disaster risk management offices of member sates to prepare for below average rain and drought.

Dr Artan suggests member states to prepare contingency plans and most importantly include humanitarian assistance in their regular budget than expecting from donors for drought risks that are likely to happen.

Currently there are 24 million people who are in need of humanitarian assistance of which 11-15 million of them are victims of drought.

Moreover, the forecast indicates that there is a likelihood of early cessation over eastern Ethiopia, northern Uganda, the cluster bordering Ethiopia, South Sudan and Kenya.

The Director called upon international community to engage in safeguarding livelihoods in the areas that are expected to receive below average rainfall.