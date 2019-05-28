Ethiopia, Djibouti to Further Revitalize Ties

Addis Ababa May 28/2019 The strategic partnership and symbolic ties between Ethiopia and Djibouti will continue to be further invigorated, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew said.

Gedu held talks with Djiboutian President Ismael Omar Guelleh today at the state house in Djibouti.

On the Occasion, Minister Gedu told President Guelleh that the strategic partnership and symbolic ties between Ethiopia and Djibouti is longstanding and well entrenched that it will not falter in the face of challenges, adding that the ties between the two countries will continue to be further invigorated.

The Minister also stressed that mapping out new areas of cooperation will give further impetus to the ongoing multi-faceted relations between Ethiopia and Djibouti.

According to a statement from MoFA, following a warm welcome coupled with a congratulatory message to Minister Gedu on his new appointment, President Ismael Omar Guelleh reiterated his Government’s unwavering commitment towards ensuring that the symbolic Ethio-Djibouti ties would make giant leaps forward in the years to come.

Discussions also covered many arrays of socio-economic and political bilateral issues, it was indicated.