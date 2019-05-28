Office of Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund to Conduct Consultative Meeting

Addis Ababa May 28/2019 The Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund will conduct a two days consultative meeting in cooperation with UNDP to gather inputs on the draft proposal prepared for the implementation of a project targeting needy persons in the country.

The Office of the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund disclosed that it is to conduct a two days consultative meeting with stakeholder from May 29-30, 2019 here in Addis Ababa.

Pursuant to the national call made by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the Ethiopians and citizens of Ethiopian origin in the Diaspora during his visit to the U.S. to effectively participate in the development of their own country a national Trust Fud was established.

Accordingly, an Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund was commissioned and legally registered in the United States of America.

The Trust Fund was organized to coordinate the daily collection of a minimum of USD from Ethiopians abroad to ensure meaningful participation in the development of their country.

The meeting scheduled to start tomorrow will deliberate on the first draft project proposal prepared for the implementation of development programs that could utilize the proceeds from the Trust Fund.

The Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund is processing its legal registration and certification to legally operate in Ethiopia as a charitable philanthropic organization.