MoFA Apologizes for Incorporated Somalia’s Map within Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 28/2019 Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has apologized for wrongly incorporated neighboring Somalia within its own borders under the map of Africa published on its website

Briefing media today, Spokesperson of the Ministry Nebiat Getachew said that the ministry is sincerely regretted for any confusion and misunderstanding the incident might have caused.

He said that it removed the map from the website, which caused much fuss on social media, right away it became aware of it.

“As soon as we have noticed that a wrong and image of the Map of Africa has crept in on the Website of the Ministry of Foreign of Affairs, we have immediately removed it from our Website,” he noted.

He assured that the ICT Team is working to secure the security of the Website and the Ministry is also investigating issues related to the error.

“We earnestly regret for any confusion and misunderstanding this incident might have caused,” he said in his briefing.

Meanwhile, 134 Ethiopian returnees will arrive from Yemen this afternoon.

Nebiyat further stated that around 2044 Ethiopians have been in temporary shelter in Aden due to the crisis in Sana’a. In collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the returnees will arrive home in the coming two weeks, according to the spokesperson.