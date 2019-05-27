NEBE Requests 3.7 Billion Birr for Upcoming Election

Addis Ababa May 27/2019 National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has requested 3.7 billion birr budget for executing the upcoming 2020 election.



Briefing journalists NEBE Communication Advisor, Soliana Shimeles said 900 million birr of the total budget is expected to be obtained from development partners.

The initial 4 billion birr budget request was reduced to 3.7 billion after discussions with Budget and Finance Affairs Standing Committee of the House of People’s Representatives.

Making the ballot boxes transparent and increasing the number of boxes from one to two in each polling station are among the reasons for the increased budget.

Similarly, recruiting neutral election observers requires large budget, Soliana stated.