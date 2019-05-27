Ethiopia Committed for Realization of Agenda 2063, Related Projects, Says Minister

Addis Ababa May 27/2019 Ethiopia will continue exerting efforts for the realization of Agenda 2063 and other African development projects, Foreign Minister Gedu said.



Africa Day was celebrated today at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew and AU Deputy Chairperson, Kwesi Quartey.

During the occasion, Foreign Minister Gedu said Ethiopia will continue with its effort for the realization of Agenda 2063 and other related projects as it stood firmly for the African people.

The minister also noted that Ethiopia has been playing a big role in creating peace and stability in the region.

He further stated that the country has signed African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement and been issuing visa on arrival for fellow Africans in its efforts for integrating Africa.

Appreciating the magnificent gathering to celebrate Africa Day at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hall, AU Deputy Chairperson Kwesi Quartey said Ethiopia has been a host country for African Union for more than half a century.

He stated that Ethiopia has stood for African independence, dignity and self-respect since the establishment of the Organization of African Unity.

The ambitions and the dreams of Emperor Haileselassie of Ethiopia and Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana towards an integrated Africa has come to be true as there are developments like visa on arrival and the agreement on establishing common market for Africans.

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a market for 1.2 billion African people having tremendous potential for social and economic integration of Africa. It promotes African trade and enhances competitiveness, he pointed out.

Africa Day is a tribute to the achievements made by African leaders 56 years ago to decolonize the continent and pave the way for a greater Africa on the global stage.