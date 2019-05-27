MoFA Hosts Iftar Dinner to Diplomatic Communities

Addis Ababa May 27/2019 Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted Iftar dinner to diplomatic communities residing in Addis Ababa on Sunday evening.



During the occasion, Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew, said a prominent feature of Ethiopia’s diversity is expressed more than any other thing in the religious and spiritual values of the people,

Gedu said “Ethiopia is a country where all the Abrahamic religions and traditional faiths live in peace and exemplifying tolerance.”

Ethiopia is the land of ancient civilization and has deep-rooted history of statehood, he added.

The minister added “the diverse cultures, languages and religions of its people along with the marvelous landscape have rendered the country one of the auspicious mosaic beauties in the world.”

It was recalled that Prime Minister Abiy has presided over the Iftar dinner program held at the Millennium Hall last week with the presence of thousands of Muslims gathered at the evening meal with which they end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.