Africa Day Flagship Celebration Held in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa May 26/2019 The 56th annual flagship anniversary of the birth of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), antecedent of the African Union, has celebrated at African Union Head Quarter in Addis Ababa on Saturday.

Africa Day is a public holiday in nine African countries and observed annually on 25th May to commemorate the foundation of the then Organization of African Unity (OAU).

This year’s day was celebrated under the theme “Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”.

The day vibrantly celebrated with various activities including sport, panel discussion, and laying of wreath in memory of African heroes and heroines.

The panel discussion, was perfectly fitting the theme, mainly focused on refuges, returnees and internally displaced person across the continent.

On the occasion, AU Deputy Chairperson, Kwesi Quartey said Africa Day is the time that Africans celebrate the progress, achievements and challenges of African Union since its establishment on May 25, 1963.

Despite remarkable developments have been achieved in the past 56 years, the continent still faces several challenges as it strive to pull out from poverty, including forced displacement and unemployment, he added.

Kwesi Quartey pointed that there are 6.5 million African refugees outside the continent and 5 million internally displaced people within the continent.

According to the Deputy Chairperson, African leaders should cooperate and develop effective reforms that promote sustainable and comprehensive development to overcome the existing continental challenges.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Woinshet Tadesse, on her part said history was made by 32 African leaders, 56 years ago here in Addis Ababa, set a grand vision of African solidarity.

The day is the source of pride and commitment for achieving the goals of African Union’s Agenda 2063 aspirations, she said, adding that Ethiopia will continue to enhance its efforts in peace, development, integrity and solidarity for Africa.

Since the OAU’s establishment on May 25 1963, then called the Organisation of African Unity Africa Day has been celebrated on the continent and internationally. It is a tribute to the achievements made by African leaders over 50 years ago to decolonize the continent and pave the way for a greater Africa on the global stage.