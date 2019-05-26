PM Abiy Officially Launched National 4 billion Trees Planting Initiative

Addis Ababa May 26/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has officially launched the national 4 billion trees planting project today by bedding a sapling.

According to office of the Prime Minister, prior to the official launching program Abiy held a discussions with national agricultural transformation leaders in Adama city on ways of modernizing the sector.

He called upon them to champion the National Green Development Program, which aims at some 4 billion trees slated to be planted during the upcoming rainy season across the country.

The initiative is set mobilize national reforestation at 40 trees per head.Some 4 billion trees slated are expected to be planted in the summer and Ministerial committee led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been established to facilitate the initiative of planting of tree seedlings.