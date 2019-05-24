Sahlework Leaves to Attend Inauguration of President-elect Ramaphosa

Addis Ababa May 24 /2019 President Sahlework Zewdie has departed for South Africa today to attend the inaugural ceremony of the newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa, according to Office of the President.

Ramaphosa is the 6th democratically elected president of the republic.

Heads of state and government will attend the inauguration that will be held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria tomorrow.

The theme for the inauguration is: “Together Celebrating Democracy: Renewal and Growth for a Better South Africa”.

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa became president following the resignation of Jacob Zuma. Previously an anti-apartheid activist, trade union leader and businessman, he served as the Deputy President of South Africa from 2014 to 2018.