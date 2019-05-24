EIC Launches Online Investment Service Platform

Addis Ababa May 24 /2019 Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) has launched an online service platform where investors can apply for new investment permit including expansion and business licenses.

The platform aimed at providing efficient and reliable investment for investors regardless of geographical locations, according to EIC.

Addressing the ceremony, EIC Commissioner, Abebe Abebayehu said “The online platform will allow foreign investors to be able to access and register their investments from the comfort of their offices not only that they would also be able to renew their licenses from their offices”.

The platform will also provide services including: request for new investment permit certificate, request for commercial registration certificate, application for expansion of existing investment permit or existing business license, application to renew investment permit and replace the investment permit certificate.

In addition, application for tax holiday incentive support of eligible projects, application for duty-free incentive support qualified projects were among the other services mentioned.

During the occasion, Senior Private Sector Specialist, East Africa, International Finance Corporation, at World Bank Group, Heinz-Wilhelm Strubenhoff said the online platform will help to save time and cost.

Accordingly, the online service will complement the ongoing reforms. “We are happy to invite the whole world to this country,” he noted.

The Chinese language Web-portal also launched today alongside the online service platform.

“We believe this portal will give Chinese companies all the required information to invest in Ethiopia,” EIC Commissioner Abebe stated.