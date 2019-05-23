PM Urges Religious Institutions to Edify Reconciliation, Unity

Addis Ababa May 23/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on religious institutions and fathers to teach reconciliation, peace and love for their followers.

Addressing the regular conference of the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church on Wednesday, Premier Abiy said along with preaching peace, synod should participate in development activities with local administrative bodies.

He urged the Holy Synod to exert maximum efforts in order to make the church a strong, transparent and free from any corruption religious institution.

Similarly, Prime Minister Abiy attended the Iftar dinner program held at the Millennium Hall last evening with the presence of thousands of Muslims gathered at the evening meal with which they end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.

Addressing the Muslim community, Premier Abiy said the peace and unity of the Muslim community is important for all Ethiopians and call to strengthen their unity.