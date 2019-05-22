Ethiopia Among Very Important Countries for Saudi Arabia: Ambassador Abdullah

Addis Ababa May 22/2019 Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia enjoy very close relationship as the country is one of the very important countries for Saudi Arabia, according to Saudi Ambassador to Ethiopia.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Sami J. Abdullah said “relations between Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia is strong and we are working to make it even stronger. Saudi Arabi is taking Ethiopia as one of the very important countries for Saudi Arabia.”

King Salman bin Abdulaziz desires to strengthen the existing relationship with Ethiopia.

Ambassador Abdullah pledged to support the newly appointed Ethiopia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew.

Speaking about economic relations, the ambassador said “the future is going to be good. We are planning to have a lot of Saudi investment in Ethiopia and look for the support from the Ethiopian government.”

Mentioning that there are thousands of Ethiopians working in his country, Ambassador Abdullah stated that both countries have close relationship.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is Ethiopia’s third trade partner and the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1949.