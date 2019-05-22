American Menswear Clothing Company Begins Exporting Products from Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 22/2019 The Texas-based menswear clothing company, Trybus Group, has started exporting by dispatching 4,000 men’s suits worth 60,000 USD from Kombolcha yesterday.

The company has created 533 jobs in the first phase and plans to export more and generate better forex, it was learned.

When fully operational, it will create 1000 jobs.

Kombolcha Industrial Park CEO, Mulugeta Mekonnen said the park with 9 shades was transferred to 5 investors and 3 of them have been exporting their products to Far East, Europe, U.S and other countries.

Kombolcha Industry Park planned to generate 12 million USD annually.

Industrial Parks Development Corporation Deputy CEO, Shiferaw Solomon on his part said the 11 parks under construction all over the country are expected to create 2 million jobs. Of those 7 have gone operational and created job opportunity for more than 46,000 persons.

He added that airport, immigration, dry ports, health centers, banks and other significant services are ready near to the parks in order to create conducive environment for investors.