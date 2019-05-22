FM Gedu Confers with UNDP Country Representative

Addis Ababa May 22/2019 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew today conferred with Turhan Saleh, United Nation Development Program (UNDP) Country representative to Ethiopia.

the two sides discussed on ways of further strengthening the partnership and cooperation between Ethiopia and UNDP.

UNDP is working alongside the Government of Ethiopia, private sector, civil society and other stakeholders to organize national consultations across the country on Ethiopia’s contribution to the global Post 2015 Development Agenda, it was learned.

Moreover, UNDP works closely with the government of Ethiopia and other stakeholders to contribute towards building a developed, democratic, and climate resilient nation and empowered citizens.

It assists Ethiopia to implement the integrated environmental concerns into national plans, strategies and programmes to advance inclusive, sustainable and resilient development, and strengthen livelihood.

The Strategic Plan of UNDP emphasizes the critical links between environmental sustainability and efforts to eradicate poverty, reduce inequalities, and strengthen resilience.

It was recalled that UNDP’s Administrator Achim Steiner, has visited Ethiopia and met with key development partners and the UN country team in 2018.