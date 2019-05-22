President Sahle-Work Encourages EAL, Mississippi University Partnership

Addis Ababa May 22/2019 President Sahle-work Zewde commended the partnership between Ethiopian Airlines Group and Mississippi University to promote the Airlines in the United States.

A delegation from the university and its environs met with President Sahle-Work in the National Palace today.

On the occasion, the President said the partnership can be taken as a bridge to further enhance the relations of Ethiopia and United States.

In 2018, Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa, and The University of Mississippi, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to introduce different aviation related training programs into the existing courses of Ethiopian Aviation Academy (EAA), it was learned.

The training programs to be introduced include Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC), Aviation Executive EMBA and a four-year engineering degree program aimed at upgrading EAA’s existing two-year Aircraft Maintenance training.