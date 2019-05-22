Deputy PM Demeke Arrives in Djibouti

Addis Ababa May 22/2019 Ethiopian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen arrived in Djibouti this morning to attend the funeral ceremony of Tajura’s Sultan Abdulkadir Humed.



Up on arrival at Djibouti International Airport, Demeke welcomed by Djiboutian Prime Minister, Abdulkadir Mohammed Kamil.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke extended his condolences on behalf of the government and people of Ethiopia over the death of Sultan Abdulkadir Humed.

Sultan Abdulkadir Humed has contributed a lot to strengthen people-to-people ties, development and peace between the two countries, it was learned.

It has been widely told that Sultan Abdulkadir Humed was a close friend of Ethiopia.