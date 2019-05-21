First Ethiopia’s Motion-capture Using Lab Opens

Addis Ababa May 21/2019 The first Gait Laboratory for Ethiopia, which tracks a patient’s movement by using special motion-capture cameras, was opened at Cure Ethiopia Children’s Hospital (CURE) in Addis Ababa yesterday.



According to a press release issued by CURE Ethiopia, the innovative technology is primarily used for patients with neuromuscular disorders such as cerebral palsy to analyze their walking and to help determine the ideal treatment.

The second lab on the entire continent will also help doctors assess complex orthopedic problems and identify them while it helps to measure the outcome of treatment, it was learned.

CURE is the first and only organization of its kind that provides free surgical and other rehabilitative services to children in Ethiopia suffering from disabling and disfiguring orthopedic and other conditions.

It is to be recalled that the hospital celebrated its 10 years in service on January 22, 2019, when it reported providing over 16,000 life transforming surgeries and diagnosing more than 100, 000 children throughout the country.