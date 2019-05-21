Diaspora Trust Fund Gets Board of Directors

Addis Ababa May 21/2019 A Board of Directors which provides overall leadership and sets strategic direction, policy, oversight and accountability for the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund (EDTF) is established .



The Board of Directors has eleven persons drawn from the Ethiopian Diaspora, Civil Society and the Ethiopian Government, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The board is composed of five persons from the Ethiopian Diaspora recommended by the EDTF Advisory Council and three from Civil Society representing women, youth and the public while the remaining three are recommended by the Ethiopian Government.



Accordingly, the following were selected as the first EDTF Board of Directors.

1. Sirgut Yadeta, Editorial Lead, Lloyds Bank Group, London, U.K., representing the Diaspora in Europe.

2. Mehret Mandefro, Founder and President, Truth Aid and Executive Producer, Director of Social Impact, Kana Television, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, representing the Diaspora in North America.

3. Chernet Debele, Founder and General Manager, Kia Travel & Business LLC, Maryland, USA, representing the Diaspora in North America.

4. Yohannes Asefa, Director, Agriculture & Agribusiness, USAID East Africa Trade and Investment Hub, Nairobi, Kenya, representing the Diaspora in Africa.

5. Abdulwehab Ibrahim, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Engineering, Technology and Science, Abu Dhabi, UAE, representing the Diaspora in the Middle East.

6. Zebider Zewdie, Founder and Executive Director of Mary Joy Ethiopia, representing women.

7. The representative of youth is going to be reviewed and appointed by the Board.

8. EyesusWork Zafu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Bank, representing the public.

9. Selamawit Dawit, Director General, Ethiopian Diaspora Agency, representing the Government.

10. Hirut Zemene, State Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

11. Bilen Mamo, Advisor, Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation.

The Board will select its Chairperson and Vice Chairperson as well as relevant committee heads required to discharge its duties.

The EDTF Board of Directors, according to the Office of the Prime Minister, will, among others, review and approve EDTF financed projects that are identified and vetted by the EDTF Secretariat.