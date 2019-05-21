Hailemariam Desalegn to Receive 2019 Spring Imperial Decoration

Addis Ababa May 21/2019 Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn, is to receive 2019 Spring Imperial Decoration, Government of Japan Announced.



According to the press release by Japan Embassy in Ethiopia, Former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun in recognition of his outstanding contribution towards strengthening the bilateral relationship between Ethiopia and Japan.

The award also conferred on Hailemariam for promoting Japan’s diplomacy toward Africa through Tokyo International Conference on Africa’s Development (TICAD). https://www.un.org/en/africa/osaa/partnerships/ticad.shtml

The former Prime Minister chaired successive Ethio-Japan Industrial Policy Dialogues, introduced the Kaizen philosophy into Ethiopia as well as promoted Japan’s private sector investment in to the country, it added.

He co-chaired TICAD with Premier Shinzo Abe and he contributed to Africa’s ownership-enhancement, the alignment between development plans in Africa and the TICAD process, and the promotion of the dialogue between the African and Japanese private sectors, it stated.

The Order of the Rising Sun is a Japanese order, established in 1875 by Emperor Meiji, awarded to those who have made distinguished achievements in international relations, advancements in their field, development in welfare or preservation of the environment.

Halemariam Desalegn served as Prime Minister of Ethiopia almost for six years from August 2012 to April 2018.