Ethiopian Group Says Travel Easier with Upgraded Mobile App

Ethiopian Mobile App is reportedly providing fast and accurate check-in process for customers through enhanced functionality, performance and responsiveness.

According to a statement sent to ENA, boarding pass is also up for grabs from Google Wallet and Apple’s Passbook.

Miretab Teklay, Ethiopian Airlines Group Digital Director remarked: “We are pleased that we are maintaining technological innovations that enable travel experiences to be more efficient and hassle-free while optimizing travel times and minimizing costs for our global customers. Our technology team is fully committed to define the future of travel and make travel easier with Ethiopian.”

Customers unlock the full potential of their mobile devices and enjoy end-to-end travel services, including booking their flights, paying, checking-in and securing their boarding pass as well as self-boarding, the press release stated.

With enhanced user experience and interface, the multi-language application turns smart phones into an all-in-one travel assistant with localized services, it was learned.

Having over 27 payment options, including Visa, Master Card American Express, Diners Club, JCB, Union Pay and Ali Pay, the Ethiopian Mobile App gives edge to the payment industry of Africa.

Payment is now effortless, as the process of credit card data input is streamlined with scanning, it was indicated.

Ethiopian Mobile App significantly reduces travel processes and formalities with minimal steps, data entry and visually appealing experience to other services including geo-location services and low fare search.

Accordingly, since the initial launch of the application in December 2017, the Ethiopian Mobile App has been downloaded by more 700,000 times.