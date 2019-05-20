PM Office Hosts ‘Dine for Sheger’ Fundraising Program

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hosted a grand ‘Dine for Sheger’ event, which dedicated for the Beautifying Sheger Project on Sunday at Menelik II palace.

Several local business owners, CEOs, high profile government officials and development partners took part at the dinner program.

The purpose of the fundraising program is to raise money for executing “Beautifying Sheger” project, which intended to a major revamp of Addis Ababa, it was indicated.

With the value of the tickets for the event at five million Birr per person, which correspond 174, 000 USD, will help the project of beautifying the capital Addis Ababa by treating waters of rivers crossing the city and developing riverside for recreational purpose.

The 29 billion Birr project covers 56 kilometers and run along the rivers of Addis Ababa, developing green spaces starting from Entoto to Akaki river streams down to Akaki liquid waste treatment plant.

The project to beautify Addis Ababa is an initiative of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and expected to be completed within three years.

Project cost is estimated to be 29 billion Ethiopian Birr, which is about 1.1 billion USD and is expected to be completed in three years time.