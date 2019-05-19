Addis Hosts the 25th Rwanda Genocide Commemoration

Addis Ababa May 19/2019 The Rwandan embassy in Addis Ababa in collaboration with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has organized a “Walk to Remember” on Sunday to commemorating the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis.



The walk held under the theme ‘Remember-Unite-Renew,’ on the route from the National Stadium to Meskel Square-United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)-the National Palace-Ethiopia Hotel-National Theatre and back to the main stadium.

The walk promotes awareness of genocide, fosters unity and reconciliation, and empowers participants to take a serious reflection and an active stand against genocide whilst sending a message of hope to survivors as well as commitment for “Never Again to Genocide”, it was indicated.

About 2,000 participants comprising Ethiopians, especially members of youth and women’s associations, the Rwandan community living in Addis Ababa and the diplomatic community based in the city reportedly attended the event.

In 1994 Hutu had committed genocide against Tutsi, which was responsible for the decease of some 800,000 people and about 2 million people displaced internally and externally within 100 days.