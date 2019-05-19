PM Abiy Takes Part in Cleaning Addis

Addis Ababa May 19/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today took part in the second round Addis Ababa cleaning-up campaign through sweeping the city streets.



The campaign initiated by Prime Minister Abiy aimed at building clean, green and graceful cities in Ethiopia in the efforts to create livable urban areas.

Moreover, the campaign persuades residents to strive in cleaning their localities and make the environment a better place to live.

The cleaning campaign was launched by the Prime Minister under the motto “Let’s get rid of rubbish, rub our inner feelings from grudge and hatred”.

Senior government officials, artists and other public figures have participated on the second cleaning campaign.

Its aim is to realize active public involvement in creating clean, beautiful and comfortable cities and many senior government officials including President Office employees as well as city residents have participated.

Earlier on March, Office of the Prime Minister has launched a global crow-funding campaign to make the capital Addis Ababa clean and green, it was learned.