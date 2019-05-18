Sandstorm Hits Dire-Dawa, Its Surrounding

Addis Ababa May 18/2019 Sandstorm has hit the city of Dire Dawa, in the eastern part of Ethiopia and its surroundings.

The sandstorm that hits Dre-Dawa and its surrounding lasts for more than an hour.

Assistant Prof. Yonas Tadese, a geography lecturer at Dire Dawa University told ENA that the phenomena is the result of a low air pressure that moved to the northern hemisphere.

According to him, the sandstorm that starts from Djibouti and passed through Somali-land before entering Ethiopia, could ruin everything as it moves very fast.

However, the chain of highlands in Eastern Ethiopia that are covered with vegetation could help to minimize its speed.

Witnesses in Dire-Dawa and Kulbi said the sandstorm has covered the sunlight for a while, which left the areas dark.