IGAD Commends Sudanese Political Stakeholders for Progress

Addis Ababa May 18/2019 The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) commends the Sudanese political stakeholders for the progress made in the negotiations towards ensuring a political transition.

In a press release it issued, IGAD expressed hope that the Sudanese Political Stakeholders will continue to negotiate in “good faith and a spirit of compromise” to finalize their discussion with a view to responding the needs and aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Sudan’s ruling generals and opposition leaders behind the protests that drove President Omar al-Bashir from power last month have announced Wednesday that they have made significant progress in negotiations.

The length of the country’s transition period and the makeup of an all-civilian transitional legislative body are the areas that the two sides reached agreement.

The two sides agreed that the transition would last three years and on the makeup of a 300-member, all-civilian transitional legislative body.

IGAD pledged to continue to closely follow the developments in the Sudan.