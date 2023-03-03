Macroeconomic Committee Evaluates Overall Economic Situation of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa (ENA) March 3/2023 The National Macroeconomic Committee conducted a meeting to evaluate the overall economic situation and activities of the country, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Recall the National Macroeconomic Committee Chaired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is the central organ that coordinates economic policy making within the government.

It has close to 10 members including the Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, Ministers from Finance, Planning, Revenue and Senior Economic Advisers.

In its deliberations, the committee draws upon the ideas and analysis of experts from governments, universities, research institutions, it was indicated.