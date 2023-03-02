Deputy PM & FM Stress Need for Concerted Global Post-Covid-19 Recovery Measures

Addis Ababa M arch 2/2023 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen lauded at the Summit-Level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group the commendable strides taken to respond to post-pandemic challenges that the movement has taken since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his keynote address at the summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, he appreciated the commendable strides taken to respond to post-pandemic challenges that the Non-Aligned Movement has taken since the outbreak of the pandemic In this regard, the deputy premier mentioned the UN Human Rights Council and UN General Assembly resolutions on “universal, equitable, and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines” initiated under the Azerbaijani chairmanship.

He also spoke in detail about the successful conclusion of the Pretoria , South Africa, Peace Deal to end the northern Ethiopian conflict.

The agreement demonstrated Ethiopia’s capacity to resolve its internal challenges without external interference, Demeke noted.

He finally expressed Ethiopia’s support for newly emerging initiatives that aim to revitalize the NAM.

“We must closely assess and adopt proposals that will allow us to work for our collective interest.”

Representatives of about 70 countries are attending the summit, it was learned.