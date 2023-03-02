Ethiopians Residing in Various Countries Celebrate Anniversary of Adwa Victory

Addis Ababa March2 /2023/ENA/ Ethiopians and Ethiopian descents residing in various parts of the world have celebrated the 127th anniversary of the victory of Adwa today.

On this date in 1896, Ethiopians from all walks of life marched to Adwa and defeated the Italian colonial army in the Battle of Adwa.

Ethiopians across the nation today marked the 127th anniversary of the victory with various events.

Similarly, the Ethiopians and Ethiopian descents residing in various parts of the world have also celebrated the anniversary.

The day was observed in England, Italy, France, Greece, Canada and South Africa, it was learned.

Furthermore, the 127th anniversary of the victory of Adwa has also been celebrated in Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Beirut, and Uganda.