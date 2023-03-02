Adwa Victory Foundation of Pan-Africanism, Modern Africa : President Sahlework

Addis Ababa (ENA) March 2/2023 President Sahlework Zewde said the victory of Adwa has played a great role in reviving the Pan-African movement and it is the foundation of modern Africa.

She noted that the pivotal victory against Italian troops has halted the then fast expansion of European colonialism in the continent and greatly contributed to the revival of Pan Africanism movement in Africa.

“The victory of Adwa has greatly halted the then fast colonial expansion in Africa. The Victory of Adwa has played a great role for the foundation of the now modern Africa. The Victory of Adwa is the major foundation for the revival of Pan-Africanism movement,” Sahlework said.

“The first Pan-African conference was held only four years after the victory of Adwa,” the president reminded, further stating that Ethiopia, Liberia and Haiti attended the conference as liberated countries.

This first Pan-African conference was held in London in 1900 four years after the Ethiopian army’s victory on 1 March 1896 around Adwa town checked Italy’s attempt to build colonial empire in Africa, it was learned.

The victory of Adwa had further significance for being the first crushing defeat of European power by African forces during the colonial era and that has contributed to Pan-Africanism and the independence of Africa.

Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula for his part said that Ethiopia will work to make the celebration of the victory of Adwa a common festivity among all Africans.

He stressed that Ethiopian Defense Force will continue to safeguarding the national sovereignty of Ethiopia steadfastly by upholding the spirit of unity, bravery and perseverance it had inherited from the victory of Adwa.

The Ethiopian National Defense Force staged a military parade at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa as part of the celebration of the 127th Victory of Adwa.

Residents of Addis Ababa and surroundings as well as senior government officials and diplomats have attended the ceremony.