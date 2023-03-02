ENDF Will Continue Safeguarding National Sovereignty by Upholding Spirit of Adwa: Field Marshal Birhanu

Addis Ababa March 2/2023/ENA/ Ethiopian Defense Force will continue to safeguarding the national sovereignty of Ethiopia steadfastly by upholding the spirit of unity, bravery and perseverance it had inherited from the victory of Adwa, Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula underscored.

Field Marshal Birhanu made the remark today in a message he delivered at the celebration of the 127th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa observed at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa.

He said that the marvelous victory of Adwa was the result of the unity demonstrated by all Ethiopians across the nation.

Ethiopians have made history in Adwa by standing together for a common cause without difference, he said, adding that even today, we must maintain this value of unity, bravery and perseverance and stand in unison to elevate our country to a higher level.

In this regard, he said, the Ethiopian Defense Force will continue to safeguard the national sovereignty of Ethiopia by maintaining the unity, bravery and perseverance that the nation inherited from the victory of Adwa.

Field Marshal Birhanu further stated that just like the victory of Adwa, Ethiopians have been exerting efforts to successfully complete the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam amidst of various challenges pledging to continue protecting the safety of the dam by inheriting the heroism from the victory of Adwa.

Ethiopians have also been demonstrating the fact that they are the owners of the victory of Adwa by successfully participating in the international peacekeeping missions, he added.

This year’s Adwa Victory was celebrated in a way that fits its history under the coordination of the Ministry of Defense, Birhanu said.

He also pointed out that Ethiopia will work to make the celebration of the victory of Adwa a common festivity among all Africans.

The 127th anniversary of the victory of Adwa celebrated at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa in the presence of President Sahlework Zewdie, Speaker of the House of Federation, Agegnahu Teshager, Speaker of the House of People’s Representatives Tagese Chafo, Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula and other senior government officials.

Earlier in the morning, President Sahle-Work Zewde and other senior government officials have laid wrath of flower at Menelik II square in Addis Ababa in memory of the victory.

The 127th anniversary of the victory of Adwa has been celebrated across the nation today.