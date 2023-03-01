Victory of Adwa Has Huge Share in Pan-Africanism MVT, Serves as Stimulation: Scholars

Addis Ababa March 1/2023/ENA/ The Victory of Adwa, which has huge share in all the pan-Africanism movements, serves as encouragement and stimulation for all Africans, scholars noted.

The 127th Anniversary of the Victory of Adwa will be celebrated tomorrow across the country and beyond.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Lagos University Professor Akin Ibidapo-Obe noted that Ethiopia serves as the flag of freedom for the continent because of its role in the African Union, its role in African independence, and the Victory of Adwa.

The fact that Ethiopia was never under colonial rule serves as encouragement and stimulation for all us to continue marching under the flag of freedom, he stated.

“The very important point for us Africans is that Ethiopia will continue the leadership position; and therefore when that leadership role is being maintained as the present government is doing, we all come together to build that unity, build the development and progress that Africa needs.”

Addis Ababa University History Professor, Ahmed Zekaria said for his part that Ethiopia is the seat of the African Union because of the Victory of Adwa, and Adwa has huge share in all the pan-Africanism movements.

According to him, it won’t take long for Adwa to be celebrated by the black people across the world, let alone by Africans.

Stressing that the crucial role of the victory at the continental level to mobilize the youth and gain economic victory, the professor stated that “we can stop the migration of African youth and it will be used as a catalyst for their countries inclusive growth.”

Many scholars and politicians agree that the Victory of Adwa has been serving an emblem of Pan-African movements across Africa and beyond.

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki once wrote: “The great victory of Ethiopia in 1896 at the Battle of Adwa was indeed both an Ethiopian and an African victory, corroborating the high regard in which Africans across the continent and the African Diaspora in general hold Ethiopia as well as the inspiration they draw from the existence of a sovereign African state which has existed for millennia.”

On March 2, 1896, Italian invaders suffered a defeat at the battle in Adwa, northern Ethiopia.